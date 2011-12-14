UPDATE 1-Carlyle Group buys 42 pct of Saudi's Alamar Foods - statement

* Carlyle buys MENA franchise holder of Domino's Pizza and
Wendy's restaurant
* Financial details not disclosed
DUBAI Dec 14 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group has acquired a 42 percent stake in Saudi Arabia's
Alamar Foods, the master franchise operator for Domino's Pizza
and Wendy's restaurants in the Middle East and
North Africa.
Carlyle bought the stake from the Al Jammaz Group for an
undisclosed amount, according to a statement issued by Carlyle.
Last month, sources told Reuters that Carlyle was acquiring
a 42 percent stake in Al Jammaz's food company.
Apart from the Domino's Pizza and Wendy's franchises, Alamar
also has a food processor called Premier, which supplies fast
food outlets. Al Jammaz has operations in agriculture, food
services and also provides pilgrimage services in Mecca and
Medina through its travel arm.
It is the second acquisition which the buyout group has made
in the Gulf, following its 30 percent investment in Saudi
Arabia's General Lighting Company in March 2010.
It is eyeing a 2013 initial public offering in Riyadh for
that investment, sources have said.