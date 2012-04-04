Carlyle looks to sell part of aerospace firm Arinc-sources

* Arinc's government consulting unit for sale-sources
* UBS advising on sale process-sources
* Sale could make rest of firm more attractive for sale or
IPO
By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, April 4 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group LP is looking to sell part of its aerospace and defense
portfolio company Arinc Inc, more than a year after efforts to
sell the company as a whole failed, according to people familiar
with the matter.
The potential sale of Arinc's government consulting services
business could pave the way for an eventual sale or initial
public offering of the rest of the company, which is much larger
and seen as more attractive than the services unit, the sources
said. UBS AG has been mandated to run the process,
they said.
The Annapolis, Maryland-based company consults with the
military and designs systems that help airline pilots
communicate with the ground. Arinc also provides technical
analysis and engineering services to the U.S. Department of
Defense and U.S. armed forces.
The unit is expected to have some $30 million of earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA),
roughly a fifth of the entire company's EBITDA, two of the
sources said. It may fetch 6-7 times EBITDA in a sale, they
said.
Representatives of Carlyle and UBS declined to comment.
Carlyle, which bought Arinc for an undisclosed sum in
October 2007 from six U.S. airlines, tried to sell the company
in 2010 but scrapped the auction after strategic buyers
expressed little interest in purchasing the company as a whole,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters then.
The potentially interested parties at that time did not
pursue the entire company partly due to concerns that Arinc's
government consulting services could create organizational
conflicts of interest, the sources said previously.
Many defense companies have long offered services that
include advising government agencies on programs they end up
bidding for, creating a conflict of interest. That prompted the
U.S. Congress to pass a law last year that requires the
Department of Defense to tighten rules on potential conflicts at
such companies.
Selling the services business now could make it easier to
sell the rest of Arinc later, sources told Reuters this week.
Arinc, founded in 1929, helped develop systems used by
aircraft to communicate with air-traffic controllers.