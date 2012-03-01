Carlyle's SE Asia head leaves firm after dealmaking drought

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 1 Carlyle Group's
Southeast Asia head, Anand Balasubrahmanyan, has left the group,
the company said on Thursday, after four-and-a-half years with
the U.S. buyout firm during which sources said his team
struggled to do deals in the region.
A company spokesman confirmed his departure, but would not
elaborate on why he left. Balasubrahmanyan declined to comment.
Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that
Balasubrahmanyan's team hadn't been able to clinch deals in
Southeast Asia, which was one of the reasons for his departure.
The split was amicable, said one of the sources.
Carlyle has so far managed to complete only one deal in
Southeast Asia, a $190 million investment in China Fishery
, a Singapore-listed seafood company.
A former Morgan Stanley investment
banker, Balasubrahmanyan joined Carlyle as a director in late
2007 when the buyout boom period was coming to an end.
He was listed as Carlyle's managing director based in
Singapore focused on buyout opportunities in Southeast Asia on
the firm's website.
The buyout firm last year came close to buying a stake in
Indonesia's consumer firm GarudaFood, which would have been its
first acquisition in Indonesia, but Japanese beverage firm
Suntory snatched the deal in the end.