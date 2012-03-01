UPDATE 2-Carlyle's SE Asia head quits as deal drought grinds on

* Carlyle's barren run in SE Asia exceeds 10 years
By Janeman Latul and Stephen Aldred
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 1 Carlyle Group's
Southeast Asia head has left the firm after four and a half
years without landing a deal, underlining the struggles that
even the world's biggest private equity firms face as they try
to penetrate Asia's emerging markets.
Carlyle's barren run in Southeast Asia has now extended to
10 years under three regional heads, according to a source
familiar with the matter, after the firm confirmed on Thursday
that Anand Balasubrahmanyan had left.
Balasubrahmanyan's departure comes as global and regional
rivals like Blackstone Group L.P. and KKR & Co
pour money and resources into the region to tap its vast markets
and to compete with CVC Capital and TPG Capital, the
acknowledged leaders in the region.
The intense focus on Southeast Asia is leading to talent
wars, say industry insiders, as funds poach the politically
connected insiders they need to clinch deals from investment
banks.
"Team building will intensify, especially at the senior deal
sourcing level," said Jag Dhaliwall, managing director at
executive search firm Principle Partners. "Good M&A bankers and
management consultants are likely to be targeted by these
funds," he added.
A Carlyle spokesman confirmed Balasubrahmanyan's departure,
but would not elaborate on why the former Morgan Stanley
investment banker left. Balasubrahmanyan declined to comment.
Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that
Balasubrahmanyan's team had not been able to clinch deals in
Southeast Asia, which was one of the reasons for his departure.
The split was amicable, said one of the sources.
Carlyle's spokesman declined to comment on plans to replace
Balasubrahmanyan, who joined Carlyle as a director in late 2007
when the buyout boom period was coming to an end.
FUNDRAISING BOOM
Southeast Asia is enjoying a fundraising boom as global
firms search the region for speedy growth and uncrowded markets.
Indonesia, with its youthful middle class, has become a
particular focus for private equity with 21 funds raising money
to invest there, according to data provider Preqin.
But clinching deals in Indonesia is not easy and the
dealmaking landscape is dominated there, as elsewhere in
Southeast Asia, by CVC and TPG.
Industry insiders put their market edge down to the work of
two local dealmakers, CVC's Sigit Presetya and Patrick Walujo at
TPG's associate Northstar.
Indonesia has seen 18 private equity deals since 2005 with
$1.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data as of September
2011. CVC and TPG were responsible for more than half of that
figure, investing in companies like retailer Matahari Department
Store and coal group PT Delta Dunia Makmur.
Carlyle last year came close to buying a stake in Indonesian
consumer firm GarudaFood, which would have been its first
acquisition in Indonesia, but the Japanese beverage firm Suntory
snatched the deal away.