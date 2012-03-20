Carlyle says focus in Australia is on buyout deals

SYDNEY, March 20 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group is focused on traditional buyouts in the
Australian market, even though its two most recent deals were
for a minority stake, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
Carlyle jointly owns two of Australia's largest privately
owned firms -- equipment hire firm Coates and hospital operator
Healthscope -- and has said it is looking for more deals.
Last year it bought just a 15 percent strategic stake in
listed logistics firm Qube Holdings for A$116 million,
a firm that has been busy making acquisitions of its own.
Carlyle Group managing director Matthew Hunter said the
group was open-minded about whether future deals would be
minority stakes or control deals, but it probably preferred
control deals in Australia.
"The focus for us here in Australia is really the
traditional model, which is the control type transactions,"
Hunter told a private-equity roundtable organised by industry
lobby group AVCAL.
"Because we have a lot of experience in doing these types
(minority stake buys) up in Asia, there is at least an open mind
in looking at those transactions as well."
The group in 2010 took a minority stake in foreign exchange
payments firm OzForex for an undisclosed sum. OzForex is
majority owned by a unit of Macquarie Group.