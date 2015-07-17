Carlyle eyeing B&B budget hotel chain sale-report

PARIS, July 17 U.S. private equity giant Carlyle
has mandated Morgan Stanley to look into the sale or the
stock market listing of its budget hotel chain B&B Hotel Group
in the Autumn, French daily Les Echos reported on Friday.
Carlyle controls 80 percent of B&B Hotel Group, an operator
of over 300 hotels across Europe, along with Montefiore
Investment, which has a 15 percent stake. B&B Hotel Group
managers hold the remaining 5 percent.
Carlyle and Montefiore Investment declined comment. A
spokeswoman at Morgan Stanley in Paris was not immediately
available for comment.
Carlyle bought B&B Hotels from French private equity group
Eurazeo in 2010 for around 480 milion euros.
Launched in the western French region of Brittany in 1990,
B&B Hotel Group has positioned itself at the high-end of
Europe's budget hotel segment, serving both business and leisure
travellers, having achieved a business volume of 320 million
euros last year.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis, Dominique Vidalon, Matthieu
Protard, additional reporting by Freya Berry in London; Editing
by Andrew Callus)