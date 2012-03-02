RPT-Carlyle buys 85 pct of Brazil toy chain Ri Happy

* Purchase adds to Carlyle assets in Brazil
* Buyer reveals no details on purchase price, terms
SAO PAULO, March 2 International private
equity firm Carlyle Group said on Friday that it would buy an 85
percent stake in leading Brazil toy store chain Ri Happy
Brinquedos, with plans to pour 200 million reais ($117 million)
into the business in the next three years.
Carlyle did not disclose how much it had agreed to pay for
Ri Happy. The firm's Carlyle South America Buyout Partners fund,
worth $1 billion, will provide the cash for the purchase.
Ri Happy was founded in 1988 and has 114 stores and 2,300
employees across Brazil.
"This is a segment with significant growth potential in
Brazil," said Juan Carlos Felix, Carlyle's managing director in
the South American country.
Héctor Núñez, who ran Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
operations in Brazil from 2006 to 2010, will be the chief
executive officer of Ri Happy.
One of Ri Happy's founders, Ricardo Sayon, will have a seat
on the board of directors alongside Carlyle executives. Sayon
said the takeover was important to ensure the company continued
to grow.
Carlyle's other assets in Brazil include tour operator CVC,
health insurance broker and administrator Qualicorp,
and underwear manufacturer and retailer Scalina. The group says
it had $147 billion in assets at the end of 2011.