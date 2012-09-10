BRIEF-Carlyle sees fee revenue in U.S. fund holding up

Sept 10 Carlyle Group LP CFO Adena Friedman presenting at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference: * Says does not expect fee compression as a result of offering fee discounts in latest U.S. buyout fund * Says has not seen negative impact as a result of becoming a public company from fund investors * Says Carlyle will benefit from the effect that Dodd-Frank has on banks but impact overall on Carlyle will be marginal