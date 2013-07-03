版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 3日 星期三 17:59 BJT

BRIEF-Carlyle acquires packaging products supplier Chesapeake

LONDON, July 3 Carlyle Group LP : * The Carlyle Group acquires Chesapeake, a globalsupplier of pharmaceutical and

consumer packaging products

