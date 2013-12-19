BRIEF-Carlyle Group says to invest in Varo Energy with Vitol Group

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1900 GMT/2 PM ET
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
Dec 19 Carlyle Group LP : * Carlyle Group and Vitol Group to invest in Varo Energy * Vitol and Carlyle International Energy Partners (CIEP) will each own 50% of an enlarged varo energy group * Varo Energy will acquire from Vitol all shares in PT Holdings GMBH, and all shares in Vitol Germany GMBH * Atlasinvest will sell Varo Energy stake to CIEP, Vitol will reduce current stake to enable each party to own 50% * Varo Energy will also acquire, all shares held by OMV Deutschland GMBH in bayernoil Raffineriegesellschaft MBH * Varo Energy will also acquire certain downstream assets owned by OMV Deutschland GMBH * For more news, please click here
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.