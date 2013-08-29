Carlyle, Townsend to invest $200 mln in China warehouses

HONG KONG Aug 29 U.S. buyouts firm Carlyle
Group said on Thursday it would invest around $200
million with U.S. investment management firm Townsend Group to
buy and build 17 warehouses as part of plans to build a
logistics platform across China.
Carlyle and Townsend have agreed to buy five logistics
warehouses owned by Shanghai Yupei Group, a domestic warehouse
developer and operator in China, and to build another 12 in a
strategic partnership with Shanghai Yupei.
Shanghai Yupei will also invest $200 million as part of the
deal, and warehouses will be built in strategic hubs across
China, including first-tier cities Shanghai, Beijing and
Guangzhou, and second-tier cities such as Shenyang, Tianjin,
Chongqing, Zhengzhou and Hefei.
The strategic platform is planned to own and operate a
nationwide logistics warehouse network with more than 1.8
million square metres of gross floor area.