RLPC: Carlyle markets second CLO of 2012

| NEW YORK, April 20
NEW YORK, April 20 Carlyle Investment Management
launched today its second collateralized loan obligation
(CLO) of this year, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The $512.6 million CLO is being marketed by JP Morgan.
The CLO, which is called Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO
2012-2, includes a $320.75 million Aaa/AAA tranche; a $55
million AA tranche; a $39 million A tranche; a $24 million BBB
tranche; a $23 million BB tranche; and a $50.8 million equity
tranche.
Carlyle is seeking initial interest in the equity tranche by
April 27 and orders on the tranche by May 4.
Carlyle manages roughly $16 billion of CLOs globally. Since
August 2010, Carlyle has acquired the rights to manage roughly
$5.9 billion in broadly syndicated U.S. CLOs, $1.2 billion in
middle market U.S. CLOs and 2.2 billion euros in European CLOs.
The firm's first CLO this year - a $509.88 million deal -
priced in March. The AAA notes on that deal printed at 143bp
over Libor.
Last year, Carlyle raised a $500 million CLO, in which the
AAA tranche printed at 122bp over Libor.
CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices
of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields
- are still a substantial buyer base for loans post the credit
crisis. Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make up around
40-50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70-75 percent
at the height of the market.
CLOs make money based on the difference between the
liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the
spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since the
resurgence of the CLO market in 2011, liabilities spreads on all
parts of CLOs' capital stacks have been trending lower, although
they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the
vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006.
In 2011, $13.24 billion in CLOs were printed in the U.S.,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. So far this year, $9.78
billion in CLOs have priced.