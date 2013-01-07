CORRECTED-Carlyle to exit China insurer CPIC with $790 mln share sale-IFR

BRIEF-Monster Digital announces distribution agreement with Ingram Entertainment
(Corrects to say Carlyle is based in Washington, D.C. in 2nd paragraph)
HONG KONG Jan 7 U.S. private equity fund Carlyle Group plans to sell its entire remaining stake in China's third-largest insurer, in a deal valued at up to $790 million, IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
The Washington, D.C.-based firm is offering 203 million Hong Kong-traded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC), in a range of HK$30 to HK$30.3, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: