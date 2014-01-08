RLPC: Schwimmer, Wilder depart Carlyle GMS Finance

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 8 Managing directors Randy
Schwimmer and Hugh Wilder have left Carlyle GMS Finance Inc, The
Carlyle Group's middle market lending platform, sources
told Thomson Reuters LPC.
Schwimmer's role as head of capital markets for Carlyle GMS
Finance will be replaced by a new position with a broader
mandate, sources said. GMS Finance is the private business
development company that is part of Carlyle's Global Market
Strategies business.
The newly created head of syndications role will oversee
capital markets and syndication functions for the entire Global
Market Strategies platform. The new head will begin February 3.
Wilder's role, which was based in Chicago, will be
consolidated to New York, said sources. Wilder was primarily
focused on workouts for the Cayman CLO, a $1.25 billion
collateralized loan obligation fund raised by Churchill
Financial.
Churchill, a provider of senior debt capital to middle
market companies, was acquired by the global alternative asset
manager in November 2011.
Schwimmer and Wilder are Churchill veterans.
Additionally, George Kurteson, a founder of Churchill who
also joined Carlyle at the time of acquisition, will shift into
an advisory role. Kurteson was and will remain on the investment
committee, said sources.
Thirteen investment professionals, led by Churchill founder
Ken Kencel, joined Carlyle's Global Market Strategies business,
in a transaction that expanded the firm's asset management
capabilities and added a middle market lending platform on which
to build.
Carlyle GMS Finance invests in the debt of U.S. middle
market companies with approximately $10 million to $100 million
of Ebitda. It invests primarily in first-lien senior secured and
unitranche loans to private U.S. middle market companies, in
many cases controlled by private equity sponsors.
Prior to joining Carlyle, Schwimmer was a senior managing
director and head of capital markets at Churchill. Kurteson was
also senior managing director. Wilder was a managing director.
A spokesperson for The Carlyle Group declined to comment.
Schwimmer and Wilder could not immediately be reached.