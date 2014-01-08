RLPC: Schwimmer, Wilder depart Carlyle GMS Finance

NEW YORK Jan 8 Managing directors Randy Schwimmer and Hugh Wilder have left Carlyle GMS Finance Inc, The Carlyle Group's middle market lending platform, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Schwimmer's role as head of capital markets for Carlyle GMS Finance will be replaced by a new position with a broader mandate, sources said. GMS Finance is the private business development company that is part of Carlyle's Global Market Strategies business.

The newly created head of syndications role will oversee capital markets and syndication functions for the entire Global Market Strategies platform. The new head will begin February 3.

Wilder's role, which was based in Chicago, will be consolidated to New York, said sources. Wilder was primarily focused on workouts for the Cayman CLO, a $1.25 billion collateralized loan obligation fund raised by Churchill Financial.

Churchill, a provider of senior debt capital to middle market companies, was acquired by the global alternative asset manager in November 2011.

Schwimmer and Wilder are Churchill veterans.

Additionally, George Kurteson, a founder of Churchill who also joined Carlyle at the time of acquisition, will shift into an advisory role. Kurteson was and will remain on the investment committee, said sources.

Thirteen investment professionals, led by Churchill founder Ken Kencel, joined Carlyle's Global Market Strategies business, in a transaction that expanded the firm's asset management capabilities and added a middle market lending platform on which to build.

Carlyle GMS Finance invests in the debt of U.S. middle market companies with approximately $10 million to $100 million of Ebitda. It invests primarily in first-lien senior secured and unitranche loans to private U.S. middle market companies, in many cases controlled by private equity sponsors.

Prior to joining Carlyle, Schwimmer was a senior managing director and head of capital markets at Churchill. Kurteson was also senior managing director. Wilder was a managing director.

A spokesperson for The Carlyle Group declined to comment. Schwimmer and Wilder could not immediately be reached.