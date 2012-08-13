CORRECTED-Carlyle to sell UC4 Software to EQT Partners

BRIEF-Founders Advantage entered into amended credit facility with Alberta treasury branches
Aug 13 The Carlyle Group is to sell UC4 Software, the world's largest independent IT process automation software vendor, to Swedish private-equity firm EQT Partners for an enterprise value of 220 million euros ($271.73 million).
EQT VI will acquire 100 percent of UC4 from Carlyle Europe Technology Partners and founder Franz Beranek, EQT said in a separate statement.
Carlyle Europe Technology Partners had bought UC4 in March 2006 as a platform for industry consolidation in the IT process automation sector.
UC4 has a client base of more than 2,000 customers and generated revenue of about 62 million euros ($76.58 million) in the year ended April 2012.
Further details of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, were not disclosed.
Carlyle Group shares were up 2 percent at $24.17 in afternoon trade on Monday on the Nasdaq. ($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
