Carlyle Group invests in India's Global Health

MUMBAI Dec 20 Private equity firm Carlyle Group
LP said it bought a minority stake in Indian hospital and
healthcare provider Global Health Pvt Ltd.
The investment included buying a significant equity stake
held by an affiliate of Marc Lasry's hedge fund Avenue Capital
Group, Carlyle said late on Thursday. The financial details of
the deal were not disclosed.
Global Health owns and operates a super-specialty hospital
located in northern India and also does drug research and
development.
Including this deal, Carlyle said it has invested and
committed about $1.1 billion in India as of Sept. 30, 2013.