Energy, financial sectors to benefit from Trump -Carlyle co-CEO

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
BERLIN, March 1 Co-chief executive of buyout fund Carlyle Group David Rubenstein said on Wednesday private equity investors in the energy, healthcare, industrial and financial sectors are likely to benefit from the new U.S. administration.
"Clearly there's going to be a deregulatory effort in the energy area and I think we're going to see more emphasis on oil and gas," he said, speaking at the SuperReturn private equity conference in Berlin.
"The financial services industry will probably scale up, not only because of some modification of Dodd-Frank (regulation)," said Rubenstein, adding that the healthcare sector stands to benefit from tweaks to Obamacare and the industrial sector from expected infrastructure spending. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Arno Schuetze)
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"