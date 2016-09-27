REFILE-Carlyle sees rise in control buyouts in China as economy slows

(Refiles to include the venue where Carlyle's Yang was
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Sept 27 Carlyle Group LP
expects private equity firms and other investors to increasingly
buy control of companies in Asia rather than minority stakes,
particularly in China where slowing economic growth is likely to
convince more owners to sell.
Private equity firms have seen growth in returns on Chinese
investments slow along with an economy which in the second
quarter expanded at its weakest pace since the 2008-09 global
financial crisis.
To offset the impact of the slowdown, investors have been
targeting companies in high-growth sectors such as e-commerce.
As the value of such companies soar in line with global trends,
investors who usually have to settle for minority stakes are
increasingly seeking to have a greater say in their holdings,
said X.D. Yang, co-head of Carlyle's Asia buyout advisory team.
"Fundamental changes are happening in the Chinese economy
and in the industries," he said at the SuperReturn Asia
conference in Hong Kong.
"The external environment is creating a situation that
control buyouts can generate attractive returns and that trend
is rising. That share of the industry is going to continue to
rise."
Buyouts in Asia ex-Japan where investors such as private
equity firms buy control of companies rose an average 39 percent
annually from 2011 through 2015, Yang said, citing data from the
Asian Venture Capital Journal. Last year, the total value of
deals reached $60 billion, the data showed.
Control buyouts reached 23 percent of all private equity
deals in China last year, compared with 44 percent for the
region, the data showed. The total deal value reached $15
billion from just $2 billion in 2011, representing annual growth
of 59 percent.
As the economy slows, Yang said, conglomerates might seek to
sell underperforming businesses while smaller or family-owned
firms might be more willing to relinquish control to
deep-pocketed investors. Elsewhere, firms seeking expansion
might opt for control buyouts to quickly offset the impact of
the slowing economy.
Investors may also be spurred on by increased credit for
leveraged buyouts - in China, a relatively new way to finance
deals that came to the forefront in 2013, when a Carlyle-led
consortium bought display advertising firm Focus Media for $3.7
billion in the country's biggest-ever leveraged buyout.
"Many years ago there was no leverage finance in China, no
Chinese banks were willing to do leverage financing. Because of
the Focus Media deal, it made leverage finance a mainstream
thing for banks," Yang said.
