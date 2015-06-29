Carlyle to buy 18.5 pct stake in China's JIC Leasing for $115 mln

HONG KONG, June 29 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on Monday it agreed to pay $115 million for an 18.5 percent stake in Chinese company JIC Leasing Co Ltd, the firm's second investment in China in two days.

Carlyle said the transaction, financed from its Carlyle Asia Growth Partners IV fund, is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Beijing-based JIC Leasing, a unit of state-owned China Jianyin Investment Ltd (JIC), focuses on leasing of equipment in the information technology, healthcare and alternative energy sectors. It had 8.64 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in assets at the end of 2013, according to JIC's website.

Carlyle said on Sunday it would pay $120 million for an undisclosed stake in Chinese logistics firm Shanghai ANE Logistics Ltd (ANE) ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)