Carlyle to buy 18.5 pct stake in China's JIC Leasing for $115 mln

HONG KONG, June 29 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group LP said on Monday it agreed to pay $115 million for
an 18.5 percent stake in Chinese company JIC Leasing Co Ltd, the
firm's second investment in China in two days.
Carlyle said the transaction, financed from its Carlyle Asia
Growth Partners IV fund, is expected to close in the second half
of the year.
Beijing-based JIC Leasing, a unit of state-owned China
Jianyin Investment Ltd (JIC), focuses on leasing of equipment in
the information technology, healthcare and alternative energy
sectors. It had 8.64 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in assets at
the end of 2013, according to JIC's website.
Carlyle said on Sunday it would pay $120 million for an
undisclosed stake in Chinese logistics firm Shanghai ANE
Logistics Ltd (ANE)
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)