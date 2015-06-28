Carlyle bets on China ecommerce boom with $120 mln Shanghai ANE stake

HONG KONG, June 28 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group LP said on Sunday it has agreed to pay $120 million
for an undisclosed stake in Chinese logistics firm Shanghai ANE
Logistics Limited (ANE) as it seeks to benefit from China's
booming e-commerce business.
Carlyle said the transaction, financed from its Carlyle Asia
Partners IV fund, is expected to close in the third quarter.
ANE, founded in 2010, operates distribution centres and
franchised stores for smaller "less-than-a-truckload" deliveries
of goods between 15 kg (33 lb) to 3 tonnes.
The Chinese firm had previously secured investments from
Sequoia Capital and Warburg Pincus, according to its
website.
In 2013, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
launched its own logistics business, called Cainiao,
with plans for 100 billion yuan ($16.1 billion) in investments
over the following five to eight years, mostly on warehouses to
help speed up delivery of goods.
($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Paul Tait)