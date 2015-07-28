Carlyle closes 3.5 bln euro European buyout fund

FRANKFURT, July 30 U.S. private equity group
Carlyle has closed its fourth European buyout fund,
sticking to a so-called hard cap of 3.5 billion euros ($3.87
billion) after attracting far more commitments than it was
seeking.
The Carlyle Europe Partners IV, which has already made four
investments in groups such as campsite company Homair and frozen
food firm Palacios, is seeking to invest 600-700 million euros
of its equity this year, Gregor Boehm, managing director and
co-head at Carlyle Europe, said.
It will likely continue to focus on companies from sectors
such as industrials, branded products, telecoms and business
services, he added.
"The ideal equity cheque for each investment will be 125 to
275 million euros from the fund," Boehm said.
"But together with co-investments from our investors the
total equity investment can be up to 1 billion euros and the
enterprise value (deal value including debt), even up to 2
billion euros," he said, adding that Carlyle is currently
looking at an investment of such a size.
In total, roughly 140 investors or so-called limited
partners have invested in the Carlyle Europe Partners IV, with
more money coming from sovereign wealth funds than in the
previous fund, Carlyle Europe Partners III, which was launched
in 2006 at 5.4 billion euros.
Some of Carlyle's investments - its first Europe-focused
fund was a 1 billion euro fund in 1998 - have included Sweden's
largest cable television firm Com Hem, Austrian
machinery maker Andritz and French building materials
group Materis.
The buyout fund remains invested in groups like French
telecoms company Altice, Spanish testing group Applus
, German chemicals group H.C. Starck and Dutch-based
information group Nielsen.
($1 = 0.9054 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Susan Thomas)