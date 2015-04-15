Carlyle seeks to raise about $430 mln via Haier stake sale

HONG KONG, April 15 Carlyle Group is seeking to raise about $430 million by selling its entire remaining shares in China's Haier Electronics Group Co , IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a deal term sheet.

Carlyle is offering 140 million Haier electronics shares in a range of HK$23.50-HK$24.25 each, up to a 6.7 percent discount to Wednesday's close, IFR said. UBS is the sole book runner for the deal. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Denny Thomas. Editing by Jane Merriman)