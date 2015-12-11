版本:
Carlyle to buy Dutch lingerie firm Hunkemoller from PAI

LONDON Dec 11 U.S. buyout firm Carlyle said on Friday that it is to buy Dutch lingerie firm Hunkemoller from its private equity owners.

Founded in 1886, the one-time Amsterdam corset shop has grown into 700 stores across Europe, and has been backed by European private equity firm PAI since 2010.

Terms for the Carlyle deal were not disclosed, but a source familiar with the matter said that Carlyle paid around eight times Hunkemoller's core earnings (EBITDA) of 55 million euros, which would value the company at around 440 million euros ($482.24 million).

Reuters reported in March that PAI was launching a process that could value the firm at around $500 million. (Reporting by Freya Berry, additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Emiliano Mellino)

