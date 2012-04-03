Carlyle Group may sell 10 percent stake in IPO

April 3 Carlyle Group LP, the private
equity firm with about $147 billion in assets under management,
may sell a 10 percent stake in its upcoming initial public
offering, according to a regulatory filing published on Tuesday.
In the first indication of its intentions on the size of the
sale, Carlyle said it assumed its existing owners would own
approximately 90 percent of one of Carlyle's holding entities
after the sale.
Carlyle has filed for a $100 million IPO, though this amount
does not necessarily reflect the size of the sale.