Carlyle Group may sell 10 percent stake in IPO

April 3 Carlyle Group LP, the private equity firm with about $147 billion in assets under management, may sell a 10 percent stake in its upcoming initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing published on Tuesday.

In the first indication of its intentions on the size of the sale, Carlyle said it assumed its existing owners would own approximately 90 percent of one of Carlyle's holding entities after the sale.

Carlyle has filed for a $100 million IPO, though this amount does not necessarily reflect the size of the sale.