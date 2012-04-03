UPDATE 1-Carlyle Group may sell 10 pct stake in IPO

* Says existing owners may be left with 90 pct in one
holding co.
* Such sale would be small compared to other private equity
firm IPOs
By Greg Roumeliotis
April 3 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP,
with about $147 billion in assets under management, may sell a
10 percent stake in its upcoming initial public offering,
according to a regulatory filing published on Tuesday.
William Conway, Daniel D'Aniello and David Rubenstein, who
founded Carlyle in 1987, have registered an IPO that is expected
as early as April and have recruited 21 banks to help market it
to investors.
The founders will not pocket any IPO cash directly. Instead,
proceeds will be used to pay down debt and finance operational
needs, acquisitions and new fund commitments, the filing said.
In the first indication of its intentions on the size of the
sale, Carlyle said it assumed its existing owners would own
about 90 percent of one of Carlyle's holding entities after the
sale, which on a pro-rata basis would result in 10 percent of
the overall holdings being sold.
The offering is for a nominal amount of $100 million, but
that does not necessarily reflect the size of the sale or the
firm's valuation. Were Carlyle to proceed with a 10 percent
stake divestment, the sale would be proportionally smaller than
those of its peers.
Blackstone Group LP raised about $7 billion by
selling a 24 percent stake in its IPO in 2007, including a 9.9
percent stake to China's state investment company.
KKR & Co LP transferred its listing from Amsterdam
to New York in 2010. About 30 percent of its shares were listed
in New York.
"Carlyle is probably trying to use the small stake sale to
test the waters, they may very well increase the size," said
Scott Sweet, managing partner at IPO Boutique.
"Psychologically, it sounds better and seems as if they want
to keep more control of the company. They're likely to do a
multitude of secondary offerings after."
In 2007, Abu Dhabi state investment firm Mubadala bought a
7.5 percent stake in Carlyle for $1.35 billion. CalPERS, the
California pension fund for public employees and one of private
equity's largest investors, took a 5.5 percent stake in 2000.