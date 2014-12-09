Carlyle buys majority stake in Indian publishing services firm

METALS-Copper climbs as French election result lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
MUMBAI Dec 9 Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP said it bought a majority stake in India's Newgen KnowledgeWorks, a provider of publishing and technical services, for $32.8 million.
Carlyle acquired a 54.8 percent stake in the Chennai-based company through First Carlyle Ventures III, an investment fund advised by the Carlyle Group, the U.S. firm said on Tuesday.
Carlyle, which manages $203 billion globally, bought shares from Franklin Templeton Private Equity, Aureos South Asia Fund and ePlanet Capital, it said in a statement.
Carlyle had earlier invested in Newgen in 2004 and exited in 2011.
Newgen KnowledgeWorks caters to companies in the United States, UK and Europe. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
* Micron and Microsoft announce collaboration to help improve internet of things security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte