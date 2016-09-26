CORRECTION-Carlyle to buy South Africa's promotional products supplier

(Corrects to say Amrod is a clothing supplier not maker, in
paragraph 1)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 Private equity firm
Carlyle Group LP said it will buy a majority stake in
South African promotional products and clothing supplier Amrod
and plans to expand the business in other markets.
The Washington D.C.-based private equity house will fund the
investment through its Carlyle Sub-Saharan Africa Fund, while
the three founders of Amrod will reinvest alongside Carlyle, the
firm said in a statement.
Carlyle said it expects the transaction to close in 2016,
subject to regulatory approvals and gave no further financial
details.
Like other private investors, Carlyle has been targeting
rapid economic growth and growing consumer spending in
sub-Saharan Africa, however a weak economy and falling
currencies have now taken the gloss off a decade of optimism.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Louise Heavens and
Alexander Smith)