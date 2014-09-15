版本:
MOVES-Carlyle hires Michael Hart from BlackRock Solutions

Sept 15 Carlyle Group LP said it appointed Michael Hart as managing director and president of Carlyle GMS Finance Inc and NF Investment Corp.

Carlyle GMS Finance is a business development company launched last year to lend to midsize U.S. companies. NF Investment is an affiliated investment company of Carlyle.

Hart joins from BlackRock Solutions, a unit of giant fund manager BlackRock.

He was a managing director and co-head of the U.S. advisory practice within the financial markets advisory group at BlackRock Solutions.

Hart has also worked at Morgan Stanley as co-chairman of the capital commitment committee.

Carlyle said Hart, based in New York, began his duties this month.
