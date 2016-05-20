Carlyle Group's credit executive Petrick to leave firm

May 20 Carlyle Group LP said on Friday
that Mitch Petrick, who leads its credit investment business, is
stepping down from the firm.
Kewsong Lee will replace Petrick and also maintain his
current role as deputy chief for private equity at the
Washington D.C.-based alternative asset manager. Lee joined
Carlyle from Warburg Pincus LLC in 2013 where he oversaw the
firm's capital markets operations, including leveraged finance.
Petrick, who joined Carlyle in 2010 after a 20-year career
at Morgan Stanley, will form his own investment
management company. He will also become a senior adviser to
Carlyle.
The business that Petrick oversaw, known as global market
strategies, has over $34 billion of assets under management. It
manages structured credit, hedge funds and carry and financing
funds.
Carlyle's credit business is less than half the size that of
Blackstone Group LP, which has $79 billion in assets
under management.
Carlyle also said that Glenn Youngkin, the firm's president
and chief operating officer, will also supervise the energy and
natural resources group. Ken Hersh will become deputy chief
investment officer for energy and natural resources.
