Carlyle launches $264 mln selldown in Australian logistics firm Qube -IFR

HONG KONG Aug 30 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP launched on Tuesday the sale of a stake in Australian diversified logistics company Qube Holdings Ltd worth $264 million, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the transaction.

Carlyle, through its Carlyle Infrastructure Partners fund, is offering 137.4 million shares of Qube at a price of A$2.55 each, putting the total deal at about A$350 million ($264 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The offering price is unchanged from Tuesday's close.

Carlyle and Qube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the deal. ($1 = 1.3242 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)