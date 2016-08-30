Carlyle launches $264 mln selldown in Australian logistics firm Qube -IFR

HONG KONG Aug 30 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group LP launched on Tuesday the sale of a stake in
Australian diversified logistics company Qube Holdings Ltd
worth $264 million, IFR reported citing a term sheet of
the transaction.
Carlyle, through its Carlyle Infrastructure Partners fund,
is offering 137.4 million shares of Qube at a price of A$2.55
each, putting the total deal at about A$350 million ($264
million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The offering
price is unchanged from Tuesday's close.
Carlyle and Qube did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment on the deal.
($1 = 1.3242 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)