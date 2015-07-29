Carlyle's second-quarter earnings drop as energy funds suffer

| July 29
July 29 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
said on Wednesday its second-quarter earnings dropped 38
percent year-on-year as the value of its energy and hedge funds
decreased, even as it generated more cash by cashing out on
several of its assets.
Carlyle's private equity portfolio appreciated 5 percent in
the second quarter, roughly in line with last year. But its
energy funds depreciated amid lower commodity prices, and its
hedge fund unit Claren Road Asset Management also saw losses.
As a result, Carlyle said economic net income (ENI), an
earnings metric that factors in the mark-to-market value of its
portfolio, dropped to $180 million in the second quarter from
$289 million a year earlier.
This translated to post-tax ENI per adjusted unit of 55
cents versus the 54-cent average forecast of analysts in a
Thomson Reuters poll.
Like its major peers, Carlyle has diversified beyond
corporate buyouts into alternative credit, real estate and funds
of funds. Yet private equity dominates its income, accounting
for 33 percent of assets under management but contributing 99
percent of its earnings in the quarter.
Carlyle sold shares in several of its companies in the
quarter, including Nielsen NV, CommScope Holding
Company Inc, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd and
Applus Services SA.
The cash from those and other asset sales resulted in $386
million in distributable earnings in the quarter on a pre-tax
basis, up from $323 million a year earlier.
Carlyle's assets under management were $192.8 billion as of
the end of June, only marginally up from $192.7 billion as of
the end of March.
Carlyle also said on Wednesday that its latest European
private equity fund had completed fundraising, reaching its cap
of 3.75 billion euros ($4.1 billion).
Carlyle announced a second-quarter dividend of 89 cents per
common unit.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)