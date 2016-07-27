Carlyle's second-quarter earnings beat estimates

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
NEW YORK, July 27 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, in line with its peers, as a firmer global financial market bolstered investment returns.
Carlyle said it had earned economic net income, a key metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, of $115.1 million after taxes, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures