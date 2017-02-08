Carlyle earnings miss forecasts on hedge fund losses

NEW YORK Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after taking losses on a hedge fund business that it has since exited.

Carlyle said it had earned economic net income, a key metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, of $6.4 million after taxes.

That translated to earnings of 2 cents per share, down from 24 cents a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected 41 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Obviously we are disappointed with the losses in our hedge fund business," Carlyle Chief Executive Officer David Rubenstein said in a statement.