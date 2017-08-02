FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Carlyle posts better-than-expected quarterly earnings
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 中午12点01分 / 1 天前

Carlyle posts better-than-expected quarterly earnings

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, mirroring the performance of some of its peers as rising stock markets and a resilient world economy lifted investment returns.

Carlyle earned an economic net income (ENI) of $274.8 million after taxes, more than twice what it earned a year earlier. That translated into $0.81 of ENI per share after taxes, well above analyst forecasts for 41 cents per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.

ENI is a crucial performance measure for U.S. private equity firms as it accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments.

A Carlyle peer, Apollo Global Management, reported a second-quarter ENI of $183.5 million after taxes, or 46 cents per share, which matched analyst forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by W Simon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below