SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Aug 2 Global buyout firm the Carlyle Group said on Tuesday it has agreed to invest $137 million in Haier Electronics Group Co, Ltd. through convertible bonds and has an option to invest an additional $57 million when warrants are exercised.

Together with other investments in the company, Carlyle will have a right to securities representing approximately 9 percent of the company, Carlyle said in a statement. (Reporting by Samuel Shen, Donny Kwok and Stephen Aldred)