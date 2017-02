HONG KONG Oct 31 Global private equity fund Carlyle Group said on Monday it had hired Sanghyun Lee from Affinity Equity Partners as a managing director to lead its Korean investments.

Lee, who led such investments as TheFaceShop for Affinity, will be based in Seoul.

Before joining Affinity, Lee was with sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), in charge of its private equity investments in Korea. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)