UPDATE 1-Carlyle hires Affinity MD to head Korea investing

By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Oct 31 Global private equity fund
Carlyle Group has hired dealmaker Sanghyun Lee from
pan-Asia buyouts fund Affinity Equity Partners to lead its
Korean investments, Carlyle said in a statement on Monday.
Lee, a Korean native who led such investments as Korean
skincare company TheFaceShop for Affinity, will be a Seoul-based
managing director for Carlyle Asia Partners.
Affinity's TheFaceShop deal generated about four times
return and many of the firm's other Korea investments have
produced similar returns for its investors.
X.D. Yang, managing director and co-head of Carlyle Asia
Partners, said the hire "reflects our strong commitment to
invest in Korea."
Before joining Affinity, Lee was with sovereign wealth fund
Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), in charge of its
private equity investments in Korea, and before that was a
management consultant with McKinsey & Co in Seoul.
Carlyle's previous investments in Korea include KorAm Bank.
Carlyle invested $430 million in the bank with JP Morgan
in 2000 and sold it in 2004 to Citigroup for $2.73
billion.
The pan-Asia fund Affinity's investment in 2005 in Korean
consumer electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co is among
the most profitable private equity deals ever in Asia. An
initial investment of $200 million returned around $2.1 billion,
a source with direct knowledge of the matter previously told
Reuters.
The Carlyle Group is a global alternative asset manager with
approximately $153 billion of assets under management across 86
funds and 49 fund of fund vehicles.
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park in SEOUL; Reporting by
Stephen Aldred; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Denny Thomas)