版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 23:09 BJT

BRIEF-Carlyle Co-CEO comments at Dow Jones Private Equity Analyst conf.

NEW YORK, Sept 20 CARLYLE GROUP CO-CEO WILLIAM CONWAY SAYS ALL-IN FINANCING COST OF CARLYLE'S LAST FEW DEALS HAS AVERAGED 6 PCT CARLYLE GROUP CO-CEO WILLIAM CONWAY SAYS HE FEARS THAT OVER TIME CHINA MAY FAVOR LOCALS OVER FOREIGN COMPETITORS FOR DEALS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐