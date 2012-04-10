Carlyle boasts fund gains with IPO set to launch

NEW YORK, April 10 Carlyle Group LP, the private
equity firm set to launch an initial public offering, said in a
regulatory filing on Tuesday that its funds getting a cut of
investment profits appreciated by an estimated 9 percent in the
first quarter of 2012.
Much of the profits of publicly listed private equity firms
depend on the mark-to-market valuation of their funds. A bump in
the value of its funds makes it less likely that Carlyle will
report a paper loss this year once it goes public.
Carlyle said its private equity funds appreciated
approximately 8 percent during the first quarter, with its
buyout investments appreciating approximately 9 percent and its
growth capital investments appreciating some 5 percent.
Its real estate and infrastructure funds appreciated
approximately 6 percent, while the investments of its energy
funds appreciating about 14 percent, Carlyle said.
The news is likely to boost Carlyle's IPO marketing efforts.
Thomson Reuters IFR reported earlier on Tuesday that Carlyle is
expected to launch road shows as early as next week, looking to
raise about $1 billion.
Carlyle, which has about $147 billion in assets under
management, returned a record $19 billion to its fund investors
in 2011 and reported a 152 percent year-on-year jump in
distributable earnings, as sales of many of the assets in its
funds boosted profits.