Buyout firm Carlyle seeks $762.5 mln in IPO-source

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firmer dollar ahead of Trump policy speech

March 1 Gold slipped on Wednesday on a stronger dollar ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that investors hope will shed more light on the details of his economic policy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had dropped 0.3 percent to $1,244.93 per ounce by 0034 GMT. The metal hit its highest since Nov. 11 at $1,263.80 on Feb. 27. * U.S. gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,245. * World financial markets will be scrutinizing Trump's address in