UPDATE 1-Buyout firm Carlyle seeks $763 mln in IPO-source

By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, April 15 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group LP is seeking to raise between $701.5 million and $762.5
million as the company presses on with an initial public
offering (IPO) that is expected in early May, a person familiar
with the matter said on Sunday.
Carlyle is expected to file an IPO registration document on
Monday stating it is looking to sell 30.5 million units at
between $23 and $25 per unit, the source said. The greenshoe
option includes 4.5 million more units, the source added.
Road shows for the IPO are due to start this week with the
firm's founders -- William Conway, Daniel D'Aniello and David
Rubenstein -- set to join the marketing efforts as three teams
are dispatched to present to investors, the source said.
Carlyle declined to comment.
Carlyle plans to issue new equity in the offering and its
owners will not pocket any cash from the IPO directly. Instead,
the proceeds will be used to pay down debt and finance
operational needs, acquisitions and new fund commitments.
Carlyle, which has about $147 billion in assets under
management, returned a record $19 billion to its fund investors
in 2011 and reported a 152 percent year-on-year jump in
distributable earnings, as sales of many of the assets in its
funds boosted profits.
Most private equity firms haven't fared well in the public
markets so far. Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest
private equity firm, has lost about half its market value since
its IPO in 2007, before the financial crisis took hold in the
United States.
Oaktree Capital Group LLC, a private equity firm
focused on debt investments, sold fewer shares than expected in
an initial public offering last week that priced at the bottom
of an expected range. It shares ended trading on Friday down 3.5
percent from their IPO price.