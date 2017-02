April 19 Private equity firm Carlyle Group said Elmer Doty, who was once chief executive at its former unit, will join its aerospace and defense team.

Doty was Chief Executive at Vought Aircraft Industries, which Carlyle sold to aircraft parts maker Triumph Group Inc in 2010.

Doty will join Carlyle as an operating executive in the aerospace and defense team. He joins a group of senior business leaders who serve as Carlyle Operating Executives across a range of industries.