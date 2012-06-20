Carlyle says hires Neeraj Bharadwaj as MD of India team

BRIEF-Northern Vertex Q2 loss per share C$0.01
MUMBAI, June 20 U.S. private equity fund Carlyle Group LP said on Wednesday it hired Neeraj Bharadwaj as managing director of its India investment team.
Carlyle, which has about $159 billion in assets under management globally, has invested $800 million in India so far, including investments in Housing Development Finance Corporation and India Infoline.
Bharadwaj joins from Accel Partners where he was managing director of growth investing operation in India. He was earlier the India country head at Apax Partners, Carlyle said in a statement.
