Carlyle Group lowers IPO price range-source

NEW YORK May 2 Carlyle Group LP plans to price its IPO between $22 and $23 per unit, lower than its initial $23-$25 range, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the private equity firm courts stock market investors.

The book has closed and orders have been received within the new price range for more than the 30.5 million shares on offer, the source said. Pricing of the initial public offering is expected after the market close on Wednesday, with trading starting on Thursday on Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol "CG" .

A Carlyle spokesman declined to comment.

