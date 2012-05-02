Carlyle Group lowers IPO price range-source

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 2 Carlyle Group LP plans to price its IPO between $22 and $23 per unit, lower than its initial $23-$25 range, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the private equity firm courts stock market investors.
The book has closed and orders have been received within the new price range for more than the 30.5 million shares on offer, the source said. Pricing of the initial public offering is expected after the market close on Wednesday, with trading starting on Thursday on Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol "CG" .
A Carlyle spokesman declined to comment.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.