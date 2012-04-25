Carlyle ramps up IPO marketing with New York blitz

| NEW YORK, April 25
NEW YORK, April 25 Carlyle Group LP ramped up
efforts to market its shares to investors on Wednesday ahead of
a planned initial public offering, with its founders trying to
differentiate the private equity giant from rivals such as
Blackstone Group and KKR & Co LP.
In an unusual move, the private equity firm brought out all
three of its founders to a road show in New York to tout its
IPO, one of the largest this year besides social media network
Facebook's debut expected in May.
Carlyle is looking to raise $701.5 million to $762.5 million
as it goes public, valuing the company at as much as $7.61
billion. Pricing for the IPO is expected on May 2.
Carlyle founders William Conway, Daniel D'Aniello and David
Rubenstein were joined at the event at the landmark Plaza Hotel
by COO Glenn Youngkin and CFO Adena Friedman, as well as the
firm's top dealmakers, in a major U.S. effort by the private
equity firm during its 2-week global marketing blitz.
Carlyle's greatest challenge has been to persuade investors
that its stock will fare better than those of Blackstone, KKR
and Apollo Global Management LLC. Investors often find
the financials of alternative asset managers too complex to
understand.
Blackstone's shares are down more than 57 percent since its
IPO in 2007, the heyday of leveraged buyouts. Sentiment in
publicly listed asset managers soured earlier this month when
Oaktree Capital Group LLC sold fewer shares than planned
and its shares have traded down since their debut.
One fund manager said he left the Carlyle event convinced
that it was at least worth spending more time researching the
company.
"I went in skeptical but they put on a good presentation and
Rubenstein made a pretty good case of why it's an interesting
proposition, and for me it warrants doing more work," said the
manager of $500 million in assets. "It's a compelling story
relative to the other asset managers, as it's larger and more
global."
Investors, including this fund manager, asked not to be
identified because they did not want anything they said to
affect shares allotted to them in the IPO.
Another investor was more hesitant about the offering.
"Carlyle is cheaper than peers but it's not dirt cheap or
guaranteed to work out," said the potential investor with $4
billion under management. "I'd say I'm more positive on it after
the road show but I'm not just listening to what management says
and believing that it's so cheap."
CELEBRITY GUEST
The event marked the halfway point in Carlyle's 2-week road
show around the globe, following stops that included Frankfurt,
Milan, Paris, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Besides the founders, Carlyle also brought in a celebrity
guest, JPMorgan Chase & Co Vice Chairman Jimmy Lee, to
sing the praises of its IPO.
Lee, who made his name arranging loans to buyout firms as
they became major powers on Wall Street, told a crowd of more
than 150 investors, analysts and bankers that Carlyle's best
days are yet to come, people who attended the meeting said.
Rubenstein, who as the most public face of Carlyle spent
more than 250 days in 2011 traveling to 24 countries, joked at
the meeting that Carlyle aimed to be as disruptive in the stock
market as it has been in the private equity market, according to
another person in attendance.
Rubenstein told investors he hoped Carlyle's stock would
rise after the firm goes public, unlike the selloffs that
followed the recent IPOs of its peers, the person said.