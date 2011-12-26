Carlyle names new Japan co-head

BRIEF-Fauquier bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Fauquier bankshares announces year end and fourth quarter 2016 results
TOKYO Dec 26 Carlyle Group said on Monday it has named Kazuhiro Yamada as co-head of its Japanese operations, replacing Masao Hirano, who will resign from the private equity firm.
Yamada, a managing director at Carlyle, will take up his new position on Jan 1, the company said in a statement. He will co-lead Carlyle's Japanese operations with current co-head Tamotsu Adachi.
Hirano, who will leave the company on Dec.31, will become a senior advisor to Carlyle and will also work as an independent consultant, the firm said.
Carlyle manages 185 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in Japanese buyout funds.
* Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Sussex Bancorp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kO4Enk
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Wednesday after consumer inflation slowed more than expected last month, boosting rate cut bets. The official measure of consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in January from December, the smallest increase for the month since 1994. The figures reinforced bets that the central bank will once again cut the benchmark overnight lending rate by 75 basis points in a meeting later this m