Carlyle names new Japan co-head

TOKYO Dec 26 Carlyle Group said on Monday it has named Kazuhiro Yamada as co-head of its Japanese operations, replacing Masao Hirano, who will resign from the private equity firm.

Yamada, a managing director at Carlyle, will take up his new position on Jan 1, the company said in a statement. He will co-lead Carlyle's Japanese operations with current co-head Tamotsu Adachi.

Hirano, who will leave the company on Dec.31, will become a senior advisor to Carlyle and will also work as an independent consultant, the firm said.

Carlyle manages 185 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in Japanese buyout funds.