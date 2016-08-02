Carlyle could make a brace of $2 bln acquisitions in Japan - exec

| TOKYO
TOKYO Aug 2 Private equity firm Carlyle Group
said it could make a pair of acquisitions in Japan worth
$2 billion apiece, a strategic departure from a previous focus
on smaller deals as big Japanese firms are gearing up for
spinoffs of larger assets.
"There could be about two large deals in Japan from our
current fund focusing on Japan," Takaomi Tomioka, a Carlyle
managing director said on Tuesday.
"With equity and debt combined, we could invest as much as
200 billion yen in each deal," he said, speaking at a media
briefing. Tomioka didn't name any acquisition targets, nor
indicate any preferred sectors for investment.
The Washington D.C.-based private equity house has
previously concentrated on investments in smaller firms in
Japan, where larger corporations traditionally staved off
drastic restructuring measures, instead seeking support from
their lenders when businesses ran into trouble.
But management at larger Japanese large firms are facing
growing pressure from investors - as well as Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's government - to boost returns on equity. That has
led to an acceleration of corporate spinoff moves this year.
Last week, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Japan's biggest drugmaker,
will accept bids for its 70 percent stake in a chemicals
business, Wako Pure Chemicals Industries Ltd, in a move to
streamline Takeda's operations. Sale of the whole business could
fetch more than $1 billion, they said.
Named by the people as a potential suitor, Carlyle declined
to comment on the deal, as did Takeda.
Carlyle raised 120 billion yen in a new fund in August last
year focusing on investments in medium-sized Japanese companies.
Its investment period ends in 2020.
If more resources were needed for a potential deal, Carlyle
could use money from other funds focused on investments in the
U.S. and Asia, Tomioka said.
Carlyle could also seek money from financial investors to
invest in a deal, or it could team up with a corporate investor,
he added.
($1 = 102.5200 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)