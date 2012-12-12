Carlyle selling up to $67 mln stake in Kaisa Group - term sheet

HONG KONG Dec 12 Carlyle Group is selling up to $67 million of its stake in Hong Kong-listed Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The placing of 216 million shares is being offered at a price of HK$2.35-HK$2.45, a discount of up to 9 percent to the closing price.

UBS is the sole bookrunner for the offering.