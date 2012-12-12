Carlyle selling up to $67 mln stake in Kaisa Group - term sheet

BRIEF-Westar Energy expects to settle the issuance, sale of $300 mln of some bonds
* Westar Energy -on March 6, 2017, expect to settle issuance and sale of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, 3.100% series due 2027
HONG KONG Dec 12 Carlyle Group is selling up to $67 million of its stake in Hong Kong-listed Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The placing of 216 million shares is being offered at a price of HK$2.35-HK$2.45, a discount of up to 9 percent to the closing price.
UBS is the sole bookrunner for the offering.
* Westar Energy -on March 6, 2017, expect to settle issuance and sale of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, 3.100% series due 2027
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital