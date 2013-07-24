China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
FRANKFURT, July 24 Private equity group Carlyle has entered exclusive talks to buy family-owned German wood processing group Klenk Holz AG and hopes to clinch a deal this month, two people familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.
German private equity firm Orlando has also expressed interest in buying the unprofitable group, which has annual sales of 387 million euros ($511.55 million) and 1200 staff, the sources added, speaking on condition of anonymity as the deal is private.
Klenk Holz said that talks with an unnamed investor were being finalized, while Carlyle declined to comment and Orlando was not immediately available.
The sale is part of a revamp that Klenk Holz launched as it struggled with increasing wood prices as well as growing competition from Scandinavian rivals.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.