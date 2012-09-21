Carlyle-backed General Lighting in $60 mln Malaysia deal

DUBAI, Sept 21 General Lighting Co (GLC), a
Saudi Arabian company part-owned by private equity firm Carlyle
Group, has acquired Malaysia's largest lighting fixture
manufacturer, Davex, in a deal worth about $60 million, General
Lighting said on Friday.
General Lighting acquired the company from Davex Holding
Berhad, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MWE Holdings, an investment
holding company, the statement said, adding the acquisition was
part of GLC's move to expand into fast-growing economies.
"Davex brings several attractive markets to the GLC family
including Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and
Australia," GLC Chairman Abdullah al-Hobayb said in the
statement.
The deal is expected to close before the end of the year
pending approval by shareholders of MWE Holdings.
GLC is the largest lighting company in Saudi Arabia and
Carlyle acquired its 30 percent stake for an undisclosed amount
in March 2010.
Washington-based Carlyle, which has $156 billion in assets
globally, plans to sell its investment in GLC through an initial
public offering in 2013, a source told Reuters last year, adding
it had hired Riyadh-based GIB Capital to help with the IPO.
Carlyle raised $500 million in 2007 for its debut fund in
the Middle East and North Africa. The fund has six companies in
its portfolio, including GLC.